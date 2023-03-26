Naji Marshall with an assist vs the LA Clippers

Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Jordan Poole scored 19 fourth-quarter points as the Golden State Warriors claimed an important win for their playoff aspirations.
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers got a vital victory for their playoff hopes, 116-111 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who won their third straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings despite the injury absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. With Davis leading the way on both ends of the court, Los Angeles (37-37) reached .500 for the first time this year.
The Sacramento Kings moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since 2006 with a big win over the Phoenix Suns.
Jason Kidd did not hold back after the Dallas Mavericks slumped to a third straight loss, falling outside the West's play-in spots.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 on Friday night for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and O.G. Anunoby 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. The Raptors also improved to 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each ha
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Alvin Williams and Chris Boucher talk about how career success shouldn't be defined by the amount of championships a player has won. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard made 10 3-pointers to match his career high with 30 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after building a 31-point halftime lead and coasting to a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Ja Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists in his second game after serving an eight-game league-imposed suspension after he posted a video in which he is shown waving a gun at a Denver-area strip club. M
Takeaways and details from the Miami Heat’s blowout home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, as the Heat fell back into play-in tournament territory.
The Los Angeles Clippers were at risk of falling back into the play-in race with Paul George out hurt, but Kawhi Leonard was not having it.
Here’s where Sacramento’s magic number stands as the Kings close in on their first playoff appearance since 2006.
The Kings moved 5 ½ games ahead of the Suns for the No. 3 seed in the West with a big win before a record crowd at Golden 1 Center.