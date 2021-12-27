Nah'Shon Hyland with a last basket of the period vs the LA Clippers

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw an interception when trying to go deep on Washington's first offensive play, and things only got worse from there for the team that is just barely still in playoff contention after its most-lopsided loss since 2007. Veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a scuffle while sitting on one of the logoed heated benches Washington brought to the game, Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence picked another of Heinicke's passes o