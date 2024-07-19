Nae'Qwan Tomlin slams it home

- Advertisement
Dalton Knecht posted 20 points and 7 rebounds.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
According to the lawsuit, Fanmio agreed Diaz was to receive $10 million for the fight with “$1 million paid up front and the remaining $9 million paid immediately following the event.” Diaz has yet to receive the $9 million.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Jones, known for the Mile High Miracle and his two touchdowns for the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, died at home days after his 40th birthday.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.