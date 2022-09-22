N.Y. Attorney General Leticia James announces lawsuit against Donald Trump for fraud
New York’s attorney general, Leticia James, filed a $250 million dollar civil lawsuit Wednesday accusing former president Donald Trump, three of his children, and other members of the Trump organization of fraud. The suit claims Trump overvalued his real estate assets and inflated his net worth, allegedly cheating lenders and others with false financial statements. Trump’s attorneys call the move politically motivated.