N. Korea's Kim attends housing project ceremony

STORY: In footage aired by state broadcaster KRT, Kim was seen cutting a ribbon to celebrate the completion of newly-built buildings, before viewing them through binoculars during a ceremony held on Monday (April 11). Various drone footage of the new buildings was also shown.

North Korean media said the event was to mark the completion of 10,000 apartments and an 80-storey skyscraper in the Songsin and Songhwa areas of Pyongyang and a major street with facilities for “public catering”.

The event took place as the country marked ten years since the younger Kim was elected as the top party and state leader. The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.