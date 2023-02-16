N.Koreans remember late leader Kim Jong Il

STORY: In a footage provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, Pyongyang residents, officials and soldiers were seen laying flowers and bowing in front of statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill.

The video also showed Pyongyang residents in face masks walking on the streets decorated with North Korean flags and celebratory posters.

Kim Jong Il’s birthday on February 16 is known as the "Day of the Shining Star" and has been celebrated as a national holiday. Kim Jong Il, who died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011, led the reclusive state for 17 years.