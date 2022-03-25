N. Korean leader dons leather jacket for missile launch

STORY: In the video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, wearing a leather jacket and dark sunglasses and flanked by uniformed military officers, is shown in slow motion walking and pointing as hanger doors slowly open to reveal the massive missile.

The intense soundtrack quickens as the shot switches quickly between Kim and the officers looking at their watches before the North Korean leader takes off his sunglasses and nods sombrely to start the missile moving to its launching position. The missile was later seen shooting into the sky upon its launch.

Thursday's launch was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, and flight data indicated the missile flew higher and longer than any of North Korea's previous tests, before crashing into the sea west of Japan. Kim said the test was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.