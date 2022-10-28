N. Korea fires two short-range missiles into the sea

STORY: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Friday (October 28), the latest in a record year of missile tests.

That’s according to South Korea’s military.

Although details, such as the missiles’ flight range, weren’t immediately available.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said its solders are maintaining “full readiness posture” following the launch.

South Korean troops have wrapped up nearly two weeks of field drills with their American counterparts.

While both allies are set to kick off air exercises next week.

The allies say the exercises are defensive and needed to counter the North’s threats.

Friday’s missile launch comes four days after North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders.

There are fears that Pyongyang may begin its first nuclear test since 2017.

North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest of U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.