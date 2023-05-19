N.J. Mom Reported Missing on Mother's Day Is Found Dead on Roadside After '4 Days of Agony,' Says Family
A New Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother's Day was found dead off a highway on Wednesday, authorities said.
A New Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother's Day was found dead off a highway on Wednesday, authorities said.
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.
A May 1 crash in the Amazon, which killed three adults including the children's mother, took place in southern Colombia.
The alleged crime occurred in a suburb of Naples, Florida
Peel police say they have arrested and charged a man involved in a "violent" crash captured on home surveillance video earlier this week. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive on Tuesday, seriously injured two women, police said in a news release. Police were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. Video of the crash shared on social media appeared to show a dark Audi travelling at high speed before colliding with a vehicle turning left, occupied
‘There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,’ Arthur Jensen instantly confessed when police arrived on the scene
One of the men who killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett when fleeing a traffic stop has been granted day parole and will live in Calgary. On New Year's Eve 2020, Harnett was dragged 400 metres by a fleeing SUV before he was flung into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the SUV that night was Amir Abdulrahman, 21, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a five-year sentence in January 2022. With about 18-months credit for the time he'd already served, Abdulrahman had three years and five months l
Colombia’s president tweeted children have been found two weeks after crash – but later retracted the statement
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
A union representing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers says hundreds of call centre staff are being let go before they have a chance to benefit from the tentative agreement reached earlier this month. Votes to approve or reject the tentative deals for more than 155,000 formerly striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers have been called from May 24 until June 16. The Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), a section of PSAC representing CRA employees, said nearly 1,800 call centre wo
Two LSU seniors who were on their way home the fateful night the crash unfolded got out of their vehicle to help Brooks
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
The wife of a California radiologist accused of trying to kill his family when he drove his Tesla off a cliff along the Northern California coast told rescuers her husband was depressed and needed a psychological evaluation, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that Neha Patel repeatedly told rescuers that Dharmesh Patel intentionally drove off a San Mateo County cliff on Jan. 2 in a bid to kill her and their two children, ages 4 and 7. Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist, said he pulled off the road to check on a possibly flat tire, according to the warrant.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
An increasingly superstitious Vladimir Putin has issued a historic decree to move Russia’s most treasured orthodox icon from a museum to a church in the apparent hope of reversing the country’s battlefield losses in Ukraine.
A Washington, D.C. police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital. An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Virginia, warned Tarrio, then national chairman of the far-right group, that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for him related to the banner's destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined the mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said was a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.
Jade Jagger was arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of assaulting a police officer following an altercation in a restaurant.
Aric Hutchinson is suing Jamie Komoroski, who is charged in connection to the Folly Beach vehicle DUI-related death of his new bride, Samantha Miller.
Steve Goncalves thanked Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen for their cooperation with the investigation, which he called critical to build a strong case