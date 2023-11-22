Mystery dog virus: Pet clinicians in Cincinnati area not detecting outbreak at this time

Sky News

A Glasgow man has been banned from keeping animals for five years for failing to take care of his dog after an ear-cropping procedure. Mohammad Tofiq Sadiq, 27, was also handed a 12-month community payback order for failing to seek veterinary treatment for the injuries caused to five-month-old Kilo, an American pocket bully. Instead, Sadiq fed his pet paracetamol and cleaned the wounds with salty water.