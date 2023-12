The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario has introduced legislation aimed at stamping out puppy mills, the first in a suite of animal protection measures it hopes to implement in the coming months. The bill introduced Monday would prohibit puppy mills and lead to the creation of record keeping for dogs to ensure a canine's history can be traced. "It will specifically speak to bad actors, bad dog breeders and our stakeholders have told us this is something that's important," Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said in an