Mystery boom heard across parts of NH
WMUR viewers from across a wide area of southern and central New Hampshire reported hearing either a boom or felt shaking Sunday morning, but it's not clear what caused it.
WMUR viewers from across a wide area of southern and central New Hampshire reported hearing either a boom or felt shaking Sunday morning, but it's not clear what caused it.
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
When a call didn't go his way, Nick Nurse reacted with a very familiar, widely adored facial expression.
Irving hasn't budged on his COVID-19 vaccine stance, so the Nets are preparing to play half their games without him.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too. The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss. Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his tot
The Sky continue to prove their regular season was a fluke with a dominant showing in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Last-second losses are taking their toll on Dan Campbell's emotions.
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.
The Falcons didn't appear to have their kicking net in London, but they jury-rigged an excellent solution.
The NLDS is evened up after the bottom of the Dodgers lineup dominated Game 2.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
More good news for Tiger.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately -- and unsuccessfully -- to keep it from going out of play. It’s a good thing he couldn't. Saved by an obscure rule and a bounce that was weird even for quirky Fenway Park, the Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday nigh
INDIAN WELLS, Calif (AP) — Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Andy Murray had to work a lot harder to get there. Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open. Swiatek, seeded second, won 28 of her 33 service points, hit 19 win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice, they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Behind the Browns' electric running game and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's fantastic play, the game turned into a wild shootout and that didn’t bode well for the i
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."