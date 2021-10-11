Mystery boom heard across parts of NH

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately -- and unsuccessfully -- to keep it from going out of play. It’s a good thing he couldn't. Saved by an obscure rule and a bounce that was weird even for quirky Fenway Park, the Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday nigh