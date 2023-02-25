Mysterious shaking reported in San Diego County Friday morning
From North County to Point Loma, San Diegans reacted on social media after loud booms and mysterious shaking Friday morning. Dave Hussa felt it as his parents' house in Carmel Valley.
From North County to Point Loma, San Diegans reacted on social media after loud booms and mysterious shaking Friday morning. Dave Hussa felt it as his parents' house in Carmel Valley.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."
What in the world, you might be asking, is up with Canada? How did a country famed for its sensible, moderate attitudes and customs transform itself into the front rank of the woke phalanx?
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.
The Duke of Sussex is gearing up for a live virtual event to discuss his memoir, PEOPLE exclusively reveals
Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.
'Renovation Island' stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will be on the new season of Rock the Block with Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin.
Media personality, whose new memoir is out next month, said incident ‘freaked’ her out
The anchor weighed in on her co-host's comments about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) ahead of his Iowa speech.
Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.
"I Wanna Marry 'Harry'" winner Kimberly Birch felt "vindicated" seeing Prince Harry marry an actor after being mocked for being on the dating show.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian forces have used US-provided Javelin anti-tank missiles to strike Russian armor. That didn't stop the Russians from checking them out.
The FLOTUS and her granddaughter arrived in Kenya on Friday
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Videographer was enjoying a quiet day in Yosemite Valley when suddenly the rumbling began.
Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.
The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.
With King Charles's coronation coming up, Harry and Meghan are weighing a difficult choice.
It came on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.