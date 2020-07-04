Myrtle Beach Tourist Captures Shelf Cloud Timelapse

A severe storm which hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 30 produced a shelf cloud that loomed over the tourist hotspot.

Local media reported that the storm saw “beach chairs and umbrellas flying through the air and into the ocean.”

Robert Haviland, a native of Franklin, Tennessee, was one of the tourists in the area on a family vacation when he saw the cloud, and captured timelapse footage of the event.

“I saw the cloud and took a photo to send to a weather nerd friend of mine,” he told Storyful. Credit: Robert Haviland via Storyful