Myles Turner sends the shot away

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
The bones of a playoff roster are still very much there. Since Tua Tagovailoa’s return in Week 8, the Dolphins are back to being a functional team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
Klay Thompson couldn't quite lead the Mavericks to a win in his homecoming on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
John Robinson won a national championship at USC and spent nearly a decade leading the Los Angeles Rams.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
A Soto return would create a fascinating outfield situation; a good problem, but still a problem.
Auburn jumped to No. 5 after knocking off Houston following an incident on their team flight to Texas.