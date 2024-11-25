Myles Turner rises up and throws it down

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Arizona State ended up winning after an enormous delay in which the goal posts had to be set back up.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team comes together to deliver their conviction picks for Week 12.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
Baylor gets a buzzer-beater in the Bahamas.
As Thursday night's game ended, George Pickens was involved in a fight.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!
Sal Vetri offers some of his favorite Week 12 fantasy football starts to survive the bye-pocalypse!
The Hoosiers will play in a top-five football game Saturday. How did it all happen? It begins with a fiery and confident coach who earned his way up through the ranks and a Hoosier team that's adopted his personality.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.