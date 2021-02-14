Myles Turner with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks, 02/13/2021
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks, 02/13/2021
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to extend his dominance Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) when he faces his former training partner Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 at Apex in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over Boston on Saturday night that ended the Bruins' 10-game point streak. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves as the Islanders extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Jordan Eberle also had a goal and an assist and Leo Komarov chipped in with two assists. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots but the Bruins’ five-game winning streak came to an end. David Pastrnak added two assists for Boston, which lost for just the second time this season in regulation — both against the Islanders. With the game tied at 2, Islanders captain Anders Lee corralled a pass in front of Rask and delivered a cross-ice pass to set up Barzal at 5:30 of the third period. The 23-year-old centre extended his point streak to eight games. Eberle assisted on the power-play tally. Pageau extended the Islanders’ third-period lead to two goals with a short-handed score at 14:32. Komarov intercepted a loose puck at the Islanders' blue line to start the sequence. Pageau has 14 short-handed goals since the 2014-15 season. The Bruins’ only other regulation loss this season came against the Islanders on Jan. 18th. Bergeron evened the score at 2 with a nifty wrist shot at 16:51 of the second period. Marchand and Pastrnak assisted on the play. The Islanders scored twice within 3:26 to erase a one-goal first-period deficit. Pageau banged home a rebound at 11:26 of the first period. Defenceman Ryan Pulock tossed a puck on net from a sharp angle to create the rebound opportunity. Komarov also assisted. Eberle’s shot from the outside trickled past Rask at 15:16 to give the Islanders a 2-1 edge. Brock Nelson assisted on the play and became the 22nd Islanders player to reach 300 career points with the franchise. Defenceman Scott Mayfield picked up the secondary assist. Marchand opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. Bergeron found Marchand all alone in the slot as the savvy winger netted his 299th career goal. Boston defenceman John Moore made his season debut. The Bruins were originally slated to have two games against the Devils next week, but both have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. Boston will enjoy a rare week-long break during a truncated 56-game season. STARTS AT THE TOP Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have 2,150 combined wins, the most by any duo in NHL history. Trotz recently surpassed Ken Hitchcock for sole possession of third place on the league’s all-time win list. MILESTONES APPROACHING Marchand is one goal short of his 300th. … Rask is three wins shy of his 300th NHL victory. … David Krejci needs four points to reach a career total of 700. … Pastrnak skated in his 397th career game Saturday. UP NEXT Islanders: Visit the Buffalo Sabres Monday. Bruins: Travel to Lake Tahoe to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21 in one of the NHL’s two outdoor games this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Messi struck twice from well outside the area as Alavés was beaten 5-1. Messi matched former teammate Xavi Hernández’s club record for the most league appearances by starting the match at Camp Nou. Forward Francisco Trincão also scored twice in Barcelona’s win before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in their highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday. Atlético got goals from Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa to win at Granada 2-1 and bounce back from a draw against Celta Vigo in the last round, which ended a winning run of eight consecutive rounds. Diego Simeone’s side, which has lost only once in 21 rounds, is eight points clear of Barcelona and titleholder Real Madrid. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.
Just wait until she finds what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.
Before finding success in New England, Hogan was a star of the Penn State lacrosse team.
Paris Saint-Germain took first place in the French league by scraping a 2-1 home win against Nice, and then profited from Lyon's surprise 2-1 home loss to Montpellier on Saturday. But those results left Lille needing only a draw at home to mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim first place. Lyon had won five straight games, but fell behind in the 19th minute when Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier latched onto a superb cross from striker Andy Delort. Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalized seconds before the interval, sweeping home from close range after Houssem Aouar's header was saved. Savanier's free kick midway through the second half was poorly dealt with by Lyon's defence, and substitute Elye Wahi scored. Frustrated forward Islam Slimani had two headers saved in stoppage time as Lyon pushed hard for an equalizer. Earlier, defending champion PSG overcame an awful blunder by central defender Marquinhos to win with a late Moise Kean goal. Marquinhos was under no pressure on the ball, but instead of clearing it he passed left across the penalty area and Rony Lopes intercepted the ball and finished with a powerful shot in the 50th minute. Nice striker Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar 10 minutes later after the visitors sliced through PSG’s defence with ease — a worrying sign given it faces Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Tuesday. But with Nice right on top, PSG scored against the run of play when Kylian Mbappe crossed to the back post and Mauro Icardi expertly volleyed a pass to give Kean an easy header in the 75th. Julian Draxler capped a rare appearance with a goal to put PSG ahead midway through the first half. The Germany winger slotted in from close range after Icardi slid to meet a cross and his shot bounced off the post toward Draxler. With PSG only third in the league before the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino could ill afford to rest key players but also had to keep in mind the Champions League match against Barcelona. Neymar is out injured for the next four weeks with an adductor injury, winger Angel Di Maria is nursing a thigh problem, and midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering from a bruised hip. “Marco trained today, he's still feeling a bit of pain,” Pochettino said. “We'll see how things develop over the next few days.” There was one bright spot, however. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas started after recovering from an adductor injury. In Saturday's other game, sixth-placed Lens drew at struggling Reims 1-1. Kosovo midfielder Arber Zeneli netted early for Reims and striker Florian Sotoca equalized in the second half. SUNDAY'S GAMES While Lille seeks an eighth straight win, Monaco is also in fine form and can notch a ninth straight with a home win against 17th-place Lorient. Lille's defence has been rock-solid, allowing only one goal in the past seven games while Monaco has conceded 10 in eight matches. Fourth-placed Monaco will be one point behind Lyon if it wins. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press
Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't regret his actions after the Super Bowl.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday. Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves. The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona. The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019. SENATORS 2, JETS 1 WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg. Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots. The Associated Press
The World Series champs are getting a big piece back.
ATLANTA — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. The Hawks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter as Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control of the game. It marked the first time this season that the Pacers have scored 40 or more points in a quarter. Aaron Holiday was the spark with the outcome on the line, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth. Atlanta, a loser in six of its last seven, got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Clint Capela. Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists but didn’t attempt a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career. The Hawks took a 73-72 lead on Young’s floater with 8:10 left in the third. A pair of free throws by John Collins matched Atlanta’s biggest lead at the time at eight at the 3:37 mark, and the Hawks were up 87-84 entering the fourth. It didn’t last long. Leading by nine after a pair of free throws by Cam Reddish, the Hawks were outscored by 20 points before McDermott hit a pair of free throws with 3:03 remaining. JaKarr Sampson’s runner gave Indiana its first double-digit lead midway through the second. The Hawks trimmed the lead to one on Capela’s layup before the Pacers were up 62-58 at halftime. TIP-INS Pacers: Each of the starters came over to give Hawks assistant Nate McMillan, their former head coach, a hug a few seconds before tipoff. It was the first the teams have played this season. ... Jeremy Lamb came off the bench for the second straight game as coach Nate Bjorkgren stayed with McDermott in the starting lineup. Lamb had seven points in 19 minutes. ... Lamb began the game leading the team with a 96.6% on free throws. He had made 24 in a row before missing in the fourth. Hawks: Rookie G Skylar Mays, coming off a 20-point performance in Friday’s loss to San Antonio, was the first player off the bench, replacing Reddish midway through the first. Mays finished with no points in nine minutes. ... Young failed to score 20 for the first time in his last 13 games. ... Danilo Gallinari began the game as the NBA’s leader in free throw percentage, but missed for the first time in 22 attempts at the end of the first. ... F De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery), G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee fracture), G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), Rajon Rondo (lower back pain) and G Tony Snell (right Achilles tenderness) were out. LOOKING FOR A ROLE Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said rookie forward Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 overall draft pick, is progressing slowly after the cancellation of the NBA Summer League and a left foot injury that delayed his debut until last month. Okongwu, who did not play against the Pacers, is still trying to carve out a role. “We’re not throwing him out there to be a rotational player right now,” Pierce said. “We’re throwing him out there mainly because we need a body and it does give him an opportunity to get his feet wet some.” UP NEXT Pacers: Host Chicago on Monday. Hawks: Visit the New York Knicks on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens battled back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli had the other goal for Montreal (9-4-2). Carey Price stopped 21 shots as the Canadiens improved to 2-3-0 over their last five. Tomas Tatar, who led his team with 61 points in 68 games in 2019-20, was a healthy scratch for Montreal. Gallagher added an assist for a two-point night. Mitch Marner replied for Toronto (11-3-1), which got 23 saves from Frederik Andersen. Auston Matthews picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 11 contests for the Leafs, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20. Toronto fell to 8-1-1 over its last 10 games and saw its lead atop the North Division shrink to three points over the Canadiens. Next up for the Leafs are games Monday, Wednesday and Thursday back at Scotiabank Arena against the three-win Ottawa Senators, while the Canadiens don't play again until next Saturday when they host Toronto. Montreal began the season 7-1-2, but entered Saturday having lost three of its last four in regulation — all at home — including Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toronto and a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers the following night. The Canadiens, who also fell 5-4 to the Leafs in overtime on opening night, scored 44 goals during that hot start — including 28 over five games against the Vancouver Canucks — but have found the back of the net just six times during their current 2-3-0 run. They got just enough offence on this night. Gallagher scored the winner with just over three minutes left in the third when he knocked down Jeff Petry's point shot and then banged home his sixth for Montreal's first lead inside an empty Scotiabank Arena. Toronto didn't muster much the rest of the way, and will now turn its attention to next week's three-game set with Ottawa. Down 1-0 after 40 minutes in a game where there wasn't a lot going on in terms of offensive firepower, Toffoli tied the game when he took a pass from Phillip Danault, who was partially responsible for Marner's opener, and buried his team-leading 10th of the campaign at 6:11 of the third period with Toronto's fourth line on the ice. Andersen then had to be sharp later in the period on a Jesperi Kotkaniemi chance at the side of the net as Montreal continued to carry the play. After seeing his eight-game point streak come to an end Wednesday, Marner returned to the scoresheet 3:36 into Saturday when Matthews stripped Danault behind Price's net and fed his linemate to bury the winger's seventh upstairs — and first against the Canadiens in his career. Marner and Matthews then had a couple more chances to increase Toronto's lead, with the former drawing the puck between his legs on one sequence before the latter fired high on an odd-man rush. Alexander Kerfoot then hit the post behind Price off a feed from William Nylander, who the forced a blocker save out of the Canadiens netminder from the slot. Toffoli forced a good stop out of Andersen early in the second before Toroton's goalie stoned the Canadiens sniper from the slot on another opportunity, but that was pretty much it as both teams kept to tight defensive structures through two periods. Notes: Marner has now scored against all 30 NHL opponents in his career. ... The Leafs honoured legendary Toronto Star columnist Frank Orr, who died Saturday at age 84, with a video tribute during a first-period TV timeout. ... Montreal and Toronto play seven more times this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he has "no plans to make changes" despite the team's dismal run this season. The Vancouver businessman took to Twitter Saturday, saying in a thread he's disappointed by the team's poor start but that there is no easy fix. The Canucks (6-11-0) head into Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames on a six-game losing skid and have given up more goals (66) than any other team in the league. Despite the performance, Aquilini says he has "full confidence" in general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green. The Canucks' chairman says the team has been "better in recent games" and he believes it will continue to improve. Aquilini says the club is sticking to building a core of young talent with players like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and that "progression is not always a straight line." Last year, Vancouver surprised many with a solid run in the Edmonton playoff "bubble," beating the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game series. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
Chris Hogan is trading touchdowns for goals and returning to his athletic roots. The NFL wide receiver, who most recently played with the New York Jets, announced Saturday he has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League and declared his eligibility to be selected in the league's draft next month. “As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse," Hogan wrote on Twitter, "and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world!” The 33-year-old Hogan was a lacrosse star at Penn State, playing on athletic scholarship with the Nittany Lions from 2007-10. He had 57 goals and 14 assists in 43 career games, and was a team captain as a senior. Hogan was hurt most of his sophomore season, so he had another year of sports eligibility after his final year. Despite not playing football at Penn State, he enrolled at Monmouth and joined the team there — playing quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and special teams during his one season with the Hawks. Hogan then pursued an NFL career, signing with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Stints with the Giants and Miami Dolphins followed before he joined the Buffalo Bills, where he got his first regular-season playing experience. After four years with the Bills, Hogan signed with New England — where he was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in three seasons. He played for Carolina in 2019 and joined the Jets last season, catching 14 passes for 118 yards in five games before suffering a high ankle sprain. New York waived him from the injured reserve list in December. Hogan, who earned the nickname “7-Eleven” for his propensity to always be open, has 216 career receptions for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns. He would often reference his lacrosse background during TV intros during games. The Premier Lacrosse League, which merged in December with Major League Lacrosse, is scheduled to hold its entry draft on March 25. Hogan will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams among the 24 picks over the draft's three rounds. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. These moments used to happen when Spieth was winning all the time. This was the second time this week he holed out from the fairway, and now he is on the cusp of ending more than three years without a victory. He shot 1-under 71 as he goes for a second victory at Pebble Beach in the last five years. A pedestrian round that included bogeys on two of the par 5s left Spieth two shots out of the lead with three holes to play. And then it all changed. His hard draw to a left pin on the 16th landed about 8 feet right of the hole and took the slope all the way to the bottom of the cup. Two holes later, Daniel Berger sent his drive well to the right, over the bunkers and onto the cart path. It settled next to the hedges, and was out-of-bounds by mere inches. Berger called over an official for a linear measurement, but it was out. That led to double bogey and a 72. Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor is in a tie for 34th place at 4-under par. Patrick Cantlay, whose third round began with such promise when he hit 8 feet for eagle, birdied the 18th for a 70 and joined Berger two shots out of the lead. Tom Hoge (68) and Russell Knox (69) also were two shots behind. Spieth was at 13-under 203. He was tied for the lead going into the final round last week in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, only to fall back when he couldn't make any putts. He shot 72 and finished two back. Jason Day was very much in the mix, too, after a 68 left him in the group at 10-under 206. Paul Casey stayed three shots behind with a great break on the 18th when his tee shot tumbled down onto the rocks, but had a flat enough lie he could hit off the rock back into the fairway. He shot 71. Maverick McNealy had a 69 that included a penalty shot behind the fifth green when his ball moved right as he set the club behind the ball. Spieth didn’t have to contend with what he predicted to be a “mean” day at Pebble Beach. The rain in the forecast was gone by the time he teed off. The raging wind was more of a stiff breeze along the ocean holes that Pebble gets all the time. Spieth didn't do anything great Saturday. He made bogey on the easiest hole at Pebble Beach from the middle of the fairway on the par-5 second hole, coming up well short of the green, pitching short of the putting surface and missing a par putt from 5 feet. He also bogeyed the par-5 14th when his lob wedge was too tentative and spun all the way off the front of the green. But there was enough good golf — and no wild shots that have cost him so dearly over the last three years — to keep him close enough to work a little magic at the end. He also needed some help, which Berger supplied. Even so, a dozen players were separated by four shots going into the final round at a tournament that moves much faster this year without amateur partners creating groups of four players. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester United needs a victory at second-to-last West Bromwich Albion to stay in sight of Manchester City in the Premier League race. United has dropped eight points behind City after winning just one of its last four games. West Brom is 13 points from safety and looks destined for relegation after just one win in 13. Everton can move level on points with fourth-place Liverpool with a home win over third-to-last Fulham, while Arsenal hosts Leeds in a match between mid-table teams. Wolverhampton visits Southampton in the early kickoff. SPAIN Real Madrid hosts Valencia seeking revenge for its most lopsided loss in the league. Valencia, which has struggled this campaign, dealt Madrid a 4-1 defeat at Mestalla Stadium in November. Carlos Soler scored three goals from the penalty spot in that particularly error-prone effort by Madrid. Madrid cannot afford to fall any further behind runaway leader Atlético Madrid, which is eight points clear with a game in hand. Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard are still out with injuries. Fifth-place Villarreal faces Real Betis seeking to end a run of four draws. Real Sociedad plays Getafe before it prepares for its trip to Turin, Italy, where it will meet Manchester United in the Europa League. Levante hosts Osasuna before back-to-back games against Atlético over the coming week. ITALY Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A but it faces an in-form Lazio side which is looking for a seventh successive win. A win would move Inter a point above Milan after the leader lost at Spezia 2-0 on Saturday. Victory would move Lazio into the top four. It is level on points with Roma, which would move into third with a win at home to Udinese. At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened sides Cagliari and Crotone have tough home games against Atalanta and Sassuolo, respectively. Also, Sampdoria hosts struggling Fiorentina. GERMANY The Bundesliga battle for Champions League places takes centre stage with Eintracht Frankfurt hosting Cologne and Wolfsburg dueling with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Frankfurt is the league’s most in-form team with six wins from seven games this year. Bayer Leverkusen is ahead on goal difference after drawing with Mainz 2-2 on Saturday but Frankfurt can reclaim fourth and even go to third depending on Wolfsburg’s result against Gladbach. Third-place Wolfsburg is two points ahead of Frankfurt ahead of its late game, and unbeaten at home. But Gladbach will see the opportunity to boost its own chances of Champions League qualification. Gladbach is just four points behind Frankfurt. FRANCE Lille needs only a draw at home against mid-table Brest to reclaim first place from Paris Saint-Germain. But a victory will maintain its three-point lead over defending champion PSG, and move coach Christophe Galtier's impressive side five points clear of third-place Lyon. As Lille seeks an eighth straight win overall, Monaco is also in fine form and can notch a ninth straight victory by beating Lorient at home in the lunchtime kickoff. While Lille’s defence has been rock solid in allowing only one goal in the past seven games, Monaco has conceded 10 in eight matches. Still, coach Niko Kovac's resurgent Monaco is poised to move one point behind Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday. Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves. Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves. The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona. By the time they finally got home, they were unable to get a win thanks to the efficient power play for the Golden Knights. Marchessault batted in a rebound in the first period, Stone scored on a rebound in the second and Stephenson got his goal when Alex Tuch’s pass deflected off his skate and into the net in the third. DEBOER’S RETURN The game is the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who was fired by the Sharks in December 2019. DeBoer led the Sharks to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016 and the Western Conference Final in 2019 before getting fired early last season. He was hired last January by Vegas but hadn’t faced San Jose until Saturday. DeBoer received some stick taps and applause from Sharks players when he was shown on the video board. CHIRPING Vegas forward Ryan Reeves and Sharks forward Evander Kane have a long history of animosity that resurfaced in their first meeting of the season. After being called for coincidental minors in the first period, the two spent much of the penalty yelling back and forth at each other from the penalty box. That was made easier because the glass between the two boxes has been removed because of COVID-19 protocols. SIMEK SIDELINED Sharks D Radim Simek left in the second period after taking two hard hits from Marchessault. He went straight to the dressing room after the shift and didn’t return. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Host Colorado on Sunday. Sharks: Host Anaheim on Monday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Illness forced Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson off the UFC 258 undercard Saturday night.The UFC did not specify the illness other than to say it was not COVID-19 related. Robertson's bout against American Miranda (Fear The) Maverick was cancelled.The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pitted welterweight champion Kamara (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman against Gilbert (Durinho) Burns, ranked No. 1 among 170-pound contenders.Robertson, a 25-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was hoping to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Brazilian Taila Santos on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas.Robertson (9-5-0) came into the Santos fight ranked 13th among 125-pound UFC contenders, having won two straight and four of her last five fights. But she fell out of the rankings after the loss, with Santos taking over her position.The 23-year-old Maverick (8-2-0) won her UFC debut in October, stopping Liana (She Wolf) Jojua in the first round.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021 The Canadian Press