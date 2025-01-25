Myles Turner with the big dunk

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
Bronny's poster dunk tied the game and fueled a fourth-quarter surge that led to South Bay's second win of the season.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
The Sixers hit 21 3-pointers against the Cavs, led by Paul George's six and Eric Gordon shooting 4-for-4.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Liam Coen had taken himself out of the running for the Jacksonville job, but reversed course and officially became the Jaguars' next coach on Friday.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.