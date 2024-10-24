Myles Turner with the big dunk

Wiseman's career has been derailed by injuries since the Warriors selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL.
The regular season is certainly different, but the 12-team playoff has made more games matter.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
The ultimate baseball spectacle — Ohtani and the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series against the New York Yankees — begins Friday.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Matt Harmon as the duo decide whether or not they're buying the biggest storylines and narratives to emerge from Week 7 of NFL action.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
There's some credence for the Bucs being aggressive given their wide receiver injuries, while the 49ers might want to think twice.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack Texas' complicated quarterback situation with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. They also look ahead to the biggest matchups of the weekend, including Texas vs. Vanderbilt, LSU vs. Texas A&M and Boise State vs. UNLV.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 8 of the 2024 season.
There are questions that need answers in every NBA season. Here are eight to tip off 2024-25.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
The Buccaneers lost both of their star receivers to injury on Monday night.