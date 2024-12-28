Myles Turner with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 12/27/2024
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 12/27/2024
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team gives its most steadfast predictions for fantasy championship week.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
Mills, a senior captain, led the Irish in sacks before getting hurt in the CFP matchup with Indiana.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.