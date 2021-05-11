Myles Straw's RBI single
Myles Straw rips an RBI single to center field, scoring Kyle Tucker to pad the Astros' lead to 2-0 in the 2nd inning
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.
Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.
Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.
With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.
LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson will make up the Dreams' first all-Black, all-female broadcast team.
Winnipeg Jets winger Andrew Copp is envious.Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie, meanwhile, described the situation as "awesome" for the teams in question.And Toronto Maple goalie Jack Campbell is simply glad to see life shifting back to normal — just not for NHL players in Canada.The league eased some of its tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for clubs that have been fully vaccinated. But because of the decidedly slower rollout to get shots in arms north of the border, Canadian franchises won't be enjoying the same freedoms as some of their U.S.-based counterparts any time soon."Very jealous," said Copp, who was born and raised in Michigan. "If you look at my social media, Instagram and Twitter, I see my family and my friends living a normal life right now. Very jealous of that."Happy for the guys in the States that are playing hockey to be able to live their lives as much as possible."Barrie said even though teams in Canada are still bound by the same directives they've been adhering to since training camp — daily testing, physical distancing and limited contact with teammates outside the rink — that were beefed up further amid a rash of coronavirus outbreaks in February, the league's move is a good sign."There's a lot of teams down there that are vaccinated," he said. "We've been in these protocols for a long time, so if it's safe and everyone's able to do it, then absolutely it's an exciting time to be able to get back out there and support some businesses and try to get this thing back on track."The relaxing of NHL protocols announced Saturday takes effect once 85 per cent or more of a team's travelling party has been fully vaccinated. The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency, mask-wearing and quarantine requirements. "It's nice to see them doing some normal things," said Campbell, who's also from Michigan. "Whatever we're able to do, we're fortunate to have a great group. We have a lot of fun. We've done things the right way all season, but we still have fun in the right circumstances."Just fortunate to be healthy."All members of the Leafs were eligible to be vaccinated starting Sunday because the team's practice facility is located in one of Ontario's designated COVID-19 hot spots. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are expected to begin getting their shots Thursday after Quebec lowered age restrictions."There's more and more shots readily available," Toronto forward Jason Spezza added. "It shows signs of us healing as a community and getting closer to a return to normalcy."But only teams that have had a second dose will be deemed fully vaccinated in the eyes of the NHL, so players in Canada, where daily life remains far from normal due to wide-ranging restrictions, are still a long way from meeting for meals at restaurants or hanging out inside each other's houses.But despite the protocols remaining the same in the Canadian-based North Division — a one-time-only circuit created because of pandemic-related border restrictions — Montreal winger Paul Byron doesn't take issue with U.S. teams having more freedoms with the playoffs just over the horizon."The rules are different, the government rules are different," said Byron, the Canadiens' NHL Players' Association representative. "Life is just different for us. I don't think it's an unfair advantage or anything like that, it just is what it is."You've got to make the most of it."Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice added it would be pointless for players and coaches in the U.S. to continue with protocols like masking for no reason. "In a perfect world we'd all be on the same circumstances," he said.Under the NHL's new regulations, fully vaccinated individuals can dine outdoors or inside — in a private area with masked servers — visit a teammate or coach's hotel room, play golf and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. Team staff also won't have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days.Roughly one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated compared to about three per cent in Canada."It's the way the world is right now," Oilers bench boss Dave Tippett said. "A lot of parts of the U.S. are wide open, and Canada is still closed down. You just have to deal with where you're at."Hopefully as the (age) regulations of who gets vaccinated in Canada continues to go down ... teams can catch up on that, but time will tell."The NHL was the last of the major four North American pro sports leagues to announce relaxed virus protocols for teams based on individual vaccination levels."I'm happy for the teams down south," Copp said. "It's been tough."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers let their fans take a shot and score COVID-19 immunity. That’s the goal, anyway. Philadelphia Flyers fans also scored free tickets for the 2021-22 season as part of a push to take the COVID-19 vaccine before Monday night’s game. The Flyers and Penn Medicine partnered to make the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available to fans — with vouchers for two tickets to a game and Gritty stickers and T-shirts as an incentive — on the main concourse leading into the season finale against New Jersey. The Flyers had a healthy line — likely much healthier in a few weeks — of fans waiting to get their shot. The Flyers are the only professional sports team in Pennsylvania and the only team in the NHL with a wide-ranging COVID-19 vaccination campaign, called “Take Your Shot.” Some teams have had their facilities used as vaccination hubs — the Eagles turned Lincoln Financial Field into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the autism community — and the Flyers hoped some fans would turn the corner and accept their shots once they arrived at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers’ owners, Comcast Spectactor, said at least 75 fans had been vaccinated shortly after the game started. Wells Fargo Center operates at 20% capacity, which is 4,000 fans. “We were looking for a partner in the community. They reached out to us and we were eager and happy to do it,” said Patrick Brennan, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Brennan said he’s suggested to Penn leadership striking a similar partnership with the Phillies, 76ers and Union, who have more games left in their seasons. “Just looking at the age of the crowd, it’s a younger crowd, so they’ve only recently become eligible,” Brennan said. “I think we’ve seen people here tonight who seemed reticent, concerned. One of the things we’ve learned is that having the vaccine accessible to people in the community makes it easier. They’re here, they have some time before the game, why not take the shot?” Mark Petry, a Flyers fan from the Delaware Valley, wore a Claude Giroux jersey and rested on the concourse after receiving his vaccine. He had already bought tickets to the final game and decided on site to get the shot. “I was pretty stubborn to not get it,” he said. “My ways. How I am. It’s a stupid reason, which I admit, but I’m against the hype behind everything. Whatever the masses do, I want to do the opposite..” So why get a shot today? “Free Flyers tickets,” he said. Hey, whatever works. The Flyers will need all the fans they can get taking the vaccine if they want 20,000 strong in October at the Wells Fargo Center. “I think it’s a matter of vaccines, primarily, but it’s going to depend on how things goes with the variants,” Brennan said. “If we don’t get enough people vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread and then it mutates, and then we have more variants and then we have more problems.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press