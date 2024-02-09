Myles Garrett wins 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett presents his speech after winning the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year award at the 13th annual NFL Honors.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett presents his speech after winning the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year award at the 13th annual NFL Honors.
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of greatness and will be considered a dynasty if they win another Super Bowl on Sunday, retired four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski told CNN.
Chiefs assistant Porter Ellett says this Travis Kelce gift remains “one of the top things I’ve ever gotten.”
The veteran Super Bowl broadcaster said a “big something” will happen due to the Las Vegas setting.
The e.l.f. Super Bowl ad features courtroom shenanigans with "Suits" alumni, Judge Judy and Meghan Trainor, directed by Zach Woods.
The couples' two daughters will watch from home with other family members
The Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside NFL Legends Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith — some of the greatest players who never won a Super Bowl
In fairness, though, it blew the call last year.
TORONTO — Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely by the team and the Ontario Hockey League after it was learned he is under investigation by Durham Regional Police. The league said in a statement Wednesday that Lockhart was being suspended for a "league and team code of conduct matter." The statement said the OHL and the Generals were made aware of the police investigation Tuesday. The league did not detail the nature of the code of conduct breach, and said it wi
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
"They should have to sit out for a period of time, pay fines, and support/play in only non-signature events."
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making deals with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from Utah for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick on Thursday morning. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded from the Raptors to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie — who was immediately waived — early in the afternoon. The
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer. Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending. Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández recei
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers spoke at length about his COVID-19 beliefs on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."
NEW YORK — Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied. The play occurred in the second period of Toronto's 5-4 victory when Marchment caught McCabe with a late hit after the blueliner reversed the puck along the boards. The Leafs were left fuming after the incident, which wasn't penalized by on-ice officials. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said McCabe requir
USA Today's latest 2024 NFL mock draft has five QBs in the first round. Here's why they're going faster than any draft since 1999.
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL, but saw enough of the New England Patriots offense to say that Mac Jones wasn't to blame for their bad season.
Kyrie Irving has a Dallas Maverick has resulted in pretty much more of the same for the Dallas Mavericks.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’