Mykolaiv Official Says Cancer Hospital Struck by Russian Shelling
The Head of the Health Department of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, posted posted footage on March 11 described as showing the aftermath of Russian shelling of a cancer hospital.
In his Facebook post, Maxim Beznosenko said: “Only a freak can attack the weak … Just now these inhumans shot at the oncology hospital. A hospital that provides assistance to patients … from all over Mykolaiv region.”
Beznosenko said that while the shelling did not cause “great damage,” it was “sick” that Russia would see “oncological patients equal to its opponent.” Credit: Maxim Beznosenko via Storyful