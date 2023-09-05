Myanmar's jailed ex-leader Suu Kyi ailing - source

STORY: Myanmar’s military rulers have denied a request to have ailing former leader Aung San Suu Kyi seen by an outside physician. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter and the shadow government loyal to her who spoke with Reuters on Tuesday.

The 78-year old Nobel laureate who was moved to house arrest from prison in July is being treated by a prisons department doctor instead. The source said she had swelling in her gums, was light-headed and vomiting.

A Myanmar military spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters.

Suu Kyi is facing 27 years of detention after being convicted of incitement, election fraud and corruption which she denies and is appealing. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military overthrew her elected government and cracked down on opponents of military rule, with thousands jailed or killed.

Many governments have called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and thousands of other political prisoners, and some, including the United States, European Union and Great Britain, have targeted the Southeast Asian country's military with sanctions.