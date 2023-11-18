Myanmar villagers flee violence to India

STORY: Fifty-four-year-old refugee Vunglianzing said her family had "lost everything" when their house was destroyed, but added she hoped she and her family would be able to return to their village and rebuild their home.

The insurgents have won control of several towns and more than 100 military outputs in fighting across several states in the north of the country.

Clashes have sent refugees into all of Myanmar's neighbors, including thousands who fled to India in recent days from fighting in Chin State in the northwest.

The offensive, which the insurgent alliance calls 'Operation 1027' after the date it was launched, is the biggest the junta has faced in years.