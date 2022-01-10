Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi over walkie-talkies

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further four years in jail on Monday.

That's according to a source familiar with proceedings.

Suu Kyi was found guilty of several charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, and breaching the natural disaster management law related to coronavirus rules.

The Nobel Laureate is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison.

She denies all charges.

Her supporters say the cases against her are baseless and designed to end her political career while the military consolidates power.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup last February when Suu Kyi's democratically elected government was overthrown sparking widespread protests.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day as the coup and days after, a police document said six illegally imported walkie-talkies were found during a search of her home.

Her trial has been closed to the media and her lawyers have been barred from communicating with the press and public.