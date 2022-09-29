Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi, economist for 3 years

STORY: Myanmar’s deposed leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and her economic adviser Sean Turnell, were each given three-year jail terms on Thursday for allegedly violating an official secrets act.

That’s according to a source, speaking to Reuters anonymously.

The pair, apparently, won’t be subject to hard labour.

Thursday's sentencing took place in a closed court in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Suu Kyi and Turnell – an Australian national - had pleaded not guilty to breaching the colonial-era act.

In military-controlled Myanmar, it’s an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The defendants' exact offence under the official secrets act remains unclear.

Though a source previously said Turnell's offence "relates to an allegation that he had government documents".

Myanmar saw large protests after the junta overthrew Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government in a coup last year.

A veteran opponent of military rule, she faces more than 17 years in jail in separate cases, mostly linked to graft.

A junta spokesperson did not answer calls for a comment on Thursday.

Though the junta insists courts in Myanmar are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.