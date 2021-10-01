My58 Superstars: Brad Schindler, Sacramento's esteemed open water swimmer

Brad Schindler, an open-water swimmer from Sacramento, became the third man and ninth person overall to complete a Central Coast solo marathon swim. The course is from Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz to San Carlos Beach in Monterey, a taxing 25.1-mile swim. Schindler completed that in 15 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds. “When I got up on that beach, I was like I really did it. I’m here and swam from Santa Cruz to Monterey,” Schindler said. “There were times during the swim I doubted myself. I was frustrated and in pain, but when I saw that shore, I knew I was gonna make it.”