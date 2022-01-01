Muted New Year's around the world as Omicron's shadow looms over end of 2021

The Canadian Press

HENDERSON (AP) — Josh Jacobs couldn’t have produced the best game of his three-year-old career at a better time. With Las Vegas spiraling downward into what’s seemed like a traditional late-season collapse, Jacobs turned in a career-best tying 129 yards on 27 attempts to lead the Raiders to a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday to keep the playoff hunt alive. It was the type of effort Las Vegas could certainly use this Sunday, when they visit the playoff-contending Indianapolis Colts.