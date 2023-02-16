‘You must be this old to ride this ride’: Seoul debates lifting age of free subway transport
The South Korean capital's transport authorities have been posting losses because of the increasing number of silver surfers. As FRANCE 24's Georgina Robertson explains, some businesses are even taking advantage of the policy by employing seniors to deliver packages. Also in this edition, the US Congressional Budget Office gives a deadline for debt ceiling negotiations and hands in a sobering assessment of the nation's finances. And Sri Lankans are asked to pay 66 percent more for electricity.