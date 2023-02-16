‘You must be this old to ride this ride’: Seoul debates lifting age of free subway transport

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Folders marked classified and found at Donald Trump's Florida home after he left the White House did not contain any documents, the former U.S. president said on Tuesday after a report that his team received a subpoena for one such folder. Trump's legal team in December and January turned over the empty folder marked classified, as well as other material with classified markings, an aide's laptop and a thumb drive to U.S. prosecutors, CNN reported, citing multiple sources. The Guardian separately reported that prosecutors subpoenaed the empty folder in January after it was seen by investigators Trump hired to search his Florida property for any remaining White House documents not turned over when he left office in 2021 and not uncovered by an FBI search last year.