Muslim pilgrims gather for peak of haj near Mecca

STORY: Pilgrims clad in white robes climbed the rocky Mount of Mercy, which oversees the plain of Arafat where the Prophet Mohammad is believed to have held his last sermon. Under the burning desert sun, many sought whatever natural shade they could find or sheltered under parasols.

Pilgrims will stay until sunset before moving to Muzdalifa plain, where they will gather pebbles to throw at stone columns symbolizing the devil. The ritual stoning, known as Jamarat, marks the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, which will be celebrated by Muslims across the globe on Saturday (July 9).

Saudi Arabia has said up to one million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, will attend the haj season this year after two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during which the authorities allowed only Saudi residents to perform haj.

“Thank God, in the last two years we missed it (here) because of the crisis, now with God’s help it is going away,” said Manar al-Ameen, a pilgrim from Egypt.