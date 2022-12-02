Musk unveils Tesla's new electric Semi truck

STORY: Electric car maker Tesla unveiled its new heavy-duty semi trucks on Thursday.

The trucks, delivered to PepsiCo, also had completed their first cargo run.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who spoke at the company’s Nevada plant, the battery-powered truck has three times the power of their diesel counterparts, and could reduce highway emissions.

“It's a beast. So, you know, at Tesla, we don't make slow cars. We don't make, this thing has crazy power relative to a diesel truck. I mean, actually, especially if you're not towing anything, you can zip around like, it looks crazy, basically, it looks like an elephant moving like a cheetah.”

Clips from Tesla showed the truck tested in different weather and road conditions.

Musk said test runs were conducted between Tesla's Sparks, Nevada factory and its plant in Fremont, California.

Tesla said the over-80,000-pound truck was able to drive 500 miles on a single charge.

However, it didn’t give a breakdown of the cargo it was carrying.

Tesla did not offer updated forecasts for the truck’s pricing or production plans.

PepsiCo had ordered 100 trucks in 2017, when initial prices and plans for the vehicle were announced.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch, UPS and Walmart were among other companies that had reserved the Semi.

