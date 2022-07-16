Musk seeks to block Twitter request for fast trial

STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Friday filing that Twitter is trying to unfairly speed through a trial over his plan to cancel his $44 billion dollar deal to buy the social media company.

Musk has been trying to walk away from the deal.

He accuses Twitter of misleading him about the number of what he calls ‘spam bot’ accounts on the platform.

Twitter sued Musk this week for trying to break away from the big purchase, asking for quick trial in September in a Delaware court because the merger agreement ends in late October.

However, Musk’s lawyers said in the Friday filing it will take more time to put the case together, that the spam account issue is ‘extremely fact and expert-intensive,' and they want a trial date set for February next year.

They also said Twitters request for the trial was ‘warp speed’ after months of ‘foot-dragging’ as a tactic to ‘shroud the truth.’

Twitter declined to comment.