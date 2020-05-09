Musk says will move Tesla out of California amid lockdown dispute

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the company will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada from California immediately.

Musk said quote: "Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future."

Alameda County's health department had said the electric carmaker must not reopen its Fremont factory until the end of May with only essential businesses allowed to reopen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Musk, on Thursday, told employees that limited production would restart at Fremont Friday afternoon as state orders eased.

Musk, in another tweet, said Tesla would file a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately and said quote: "The unelected & ignorant "Interim Health Officer" of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

In March, Musk sparred with California officials over whether his company had to halt production in Fremont - home to Tesla's only U.S. vehicle factory.

A county official on Friday said that its health department has had many discussions with Tesla and recommended it wait at least another week to monitor infection rates and discuss safe ways to resume production.