Musk 'focused' on wide release of self-driving Teslas

STORY: Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars.

"The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit ... and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving."

Musk also mentioned the need for more oil and gas while the world develops other sustainable sources of energy.