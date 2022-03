Musicians gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square as a part of a rally in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 6.

This video, taken by Attila Kulcsár, shows the musicians playing the Ukrainian national anthem in front of the entrance to the National Portrait Gallery.

Sundays’s protest was the second of two planned protests in Trafalgar Square after protesters gathered there on Saturday March 5. Credit: Attila Kulcsár via Storyful