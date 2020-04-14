Musician on 'Bachelor' spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' leaves all the ladies cringing

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered Monday night. The spinoff of the popular franchise features a house full of musicians all vying for love, but one them vied much, much harder than the rest.

Musician Michael Todd was very forward when he arrived at the Bachelor mansion. He was the first musician in the group to bust out his guitar and serenade the ladies. Unfortunately, his original song "Hot Touch" didn't hit the right chords with anyone.

He tried impressing single Savannah with his beatboxing skills but he followed it up with an encore kiss, which didn't go over so well as she rejected him

"It's night one, and I've already had to dodge a kiss," Savannah lamented during a confessional. "It's not even night one, like, we're in hour one."

Michael Todd didn't have much luck with Bri either. When he asked her if she would like to join him in the hot tub, she replied "I kind of have to use the restroom, so I'm gonna find that."

Michael Todd didn't get a rose at the end of the night, so he had to go home. It was probably for the best, though, as he struggled to win over many fans.