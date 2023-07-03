Music show: JB Dunckel on his 'Summer Bip Bip' from the heart

Our guest is one half of French electronic duo AIR, who gained international recognition with their album "Moon Safari" in the late 1990s. In addition to his music with AIR, JB Dunckel has worked with various artists, produced film scores and released three studio albums. This summer he's bringing out a feel-good track entitled "Summer Bip Bip". He stopped by the FRANCE 24 studio to talk about what makes a good summer song, as well as mixing new technology when composing from the heart.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

French singer-songwriter Ben l'Oncle Soul on his sixth album 'Is It You?'

Synapson: French electronic duo release new album that lets you travel without moving

French singer-songwriter Canine releases luminous and combative sophomore album