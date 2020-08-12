Music Rings Out at Public Memorial a Week After Beirut Explosion

Music rang out in the city of Beirut as thousands of people took part in a public memorial on August 11 for the victims of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed at least 170 people and injured thousands.

Music was played while those gathered marched through the ruins of Beirut near the site of the explosion.

Municipal authorities said around 6,000 buildings were destroyed after around 2,700 pounds of ammonium nitrate ignited at the Port of Beirut, according to reports.

On August 10, Lebanon’s government resigned amid increasing anger by protesters following the blast. Credit: Lina Farra via Storyful