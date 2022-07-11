Music-Loving Elk Walks Toward Musician During Performance in Colorado

A music-loving elk walked toward a musician during a performance in Estes Park, Colorado, on July 4.

Gerald Mayo filmed a video that shows an elk, gracefully passing a small crowd who had gathered in a local park. The elk stops just in front of local musician, Brad Fitch, who is singing a song on his guitar.

Fitch wrote on his Facebook page that he kept “a watchful eye” on the animal as elks “can be very unpredictable, aggressive and downright dangerous.” He wrote that he was “ready to move defensively in an instant.” Credit: Gerald Mayo via Storyful