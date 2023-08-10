Music legend Daniel Lanois remembers Robbie Robertson
The producer of Robbie Robertson's first solo album and Canadian music legend himself, Daniel Lanois, remembers his friend and collaborator's creativity and ability to wander.
The Band's guitarist and primary songwriter collaborated with Bob Dylan and penned "The Weight," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," and "Up on Cripple Creek," among other classics
Guitarist-songwriter-singer Robbie Robertson, who led the Canadian-American group the Band to rock prominence in the 1970s and worked extensively with Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese, has died. He was 80. According to an announcement from his management, Robertson died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness. In a statement, Robertson’s manager of 34 years, …
