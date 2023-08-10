Music legend Daniel Lanois remembers Robbie Robertson

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump’s aides know that the recent charges against the former president for his involvement in Jan. 6 are no joke—but does Trump himself?Not a chance, says Andy Levy, co-host of The New Abnormal politics podcast in the show’s latest episode. Case in point: the threat Trump posted to his Truth Social account.“He has lived his whole life with no conseq