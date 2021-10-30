Murder charges filed for father, stepmother in Roman Lopez death, officials say

Murder charges have been filed against the father and stepmother of Roman Lopez, the 11-year-old boy who was found dead inside a Placerville home in 2020, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Jordan and Lindsay Piper were arrested in February on charges that initially included child abuse, poisoning and torture. At the time of Roman's death, he was living in a home with them and seven other children whose ages ranged from 1 to 17 years old. The family had recently moved to Placerville and had only been in the house for a little over two months before Roman's death. See more in the video above.