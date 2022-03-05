Mural honoring 19th Amendment takes shape in downtown Lodi

With every brushstroke, the journey of how women and minorities fought for the right to vote is beginning to take shape in downtown Lodi. "Women and other people getting the right to vote and maintaining that is so important in our country," said muralist Tony Segale."I thought it was quite an honor to be able to come up with a concept for this." In his research he learned that the women's suffrage movement began a hundred years before the 19th amendment was passed in 1920, Segale told KCRA 3. He learned bicycles were an integral tool in spreading their message. To thwart their efforts, Segale said male doctors spread rumors that "the effort to maintain one's balance produces a worried and exhausted bicycle face."

