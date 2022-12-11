Munich's 'Krampus Run' is back after two year hiatus

STORY: Wearing sheepskins and equipped with archaic wooden masks, bells and willow branches used as a rod, they made their way through the streets in packs, as people from all over the world watched the spectacle.

"Just seeing the different variations of Krampus, it's so fun. And the different sized bells and the anticipation of hearing them before you see them. It's incredible," said Alissa Shanow from Ohio, USA.

Krampus, a traditional figure from the customs of the Eastern Alps, is supposed to scare the naughty children, while the benevolent Saint Nicholas, as the representative of good, gives sweets to the well behaved children.

Traditionally, the Krampus come out in winter, a period that embodies the evil and the scary. This is because since time immemorial, winter for people meant food shortages and cold, hence acute danger to life.

The Krampus has been running across the city center in Munich since 2004.