Munich auto show to highlight Chinese competition in electric cars
With more than 41 percent of exhibitors at the Munich IAA mobility show headquartered in Asia, analysts say European carmakers will need to prove their ability to compete with China in the electric vehicle age. Chinese companies, whose presence has doubled at the event compared to last year, have their sights set on Europe's EV market. While lagging behind, domestic players are still making an effort. Over the weekend, Mercedes and BMW both unveiled new electric models. We take a closer look.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Energy transition: The dark side of the electric car battery cobalt rush
France inaugurates its first electric car battery plant amid re-industrialisation drive
Taiwanese battery maker Prologium to invest €5 billion in French factory