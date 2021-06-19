Munguia vs. Szeremeta Post Fight Interview
Jaime Munguia discusses his victory over Kamil Szeremeta and who is next
TORONTO — Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer. The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday's trials in Toronto's Pan Am Sport Centre. "There's a lot of guys coming up and I think we're not NextGen anymore. We're here," Liendo said. "I've seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too." Liendo of Ma
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were f
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive mu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday. Dalbec, Boston's No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Kowar. Dalbec is 12 for 45 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games, raising h
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse set a new Canadian record and earned a first-place finish with a time of 57.70 in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday. Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished second (59.60) and was also under the qualifying time. Masse of Lasalle, Ont., has already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be aiming to add to her medal collection after taking home bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. More to come. WATCH | Impact
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River. Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw an
CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall is open to participating in the Home Run Derby if Major League Baseball wants him. The way he's knocking them out, he's making a case to be included. Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday. The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2 on Saturday. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place. Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers in the third inning, his sixth of the season and first
MARIETTA, Ga. — A pair of late penalties by Damian Stevens lifted NOLA Gold to an 18-12 win over the Toronto Arrows in Major League rugby play Saturday. The loss mathematically eliminated Toronto (4-9-0) from playoff contention with three matches remaining. The Arrows have lost four in a row and six of the last seven. Tied 12-12, NOLA took advantage of a Toronto penalty for a high tackle to kick into the Arrows end. The New Orleans team won the ensuing lineup and set up a driving maul that produ