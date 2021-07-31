Mumtaz: The Star Who Shimmied Her Way Into Our Hearts In An Iconic Orange Sari

Whether it was her eclectic dance moves in sync with the pulsating track of Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche (Brahmachari) or the sparkling aura bringing ‘Bindiya chamkegi’ (Do Raaste) into motion, the petite Mumtaz managed to hold her own even when she romanced seasoned actors such as Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor. The iconic form-fitting orange sari that she donned for Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche remains a hallmark in style.

Having started out as a child actor, Mumtaz’s career in films was halted for a while when she was labelled as a ‘stunt film heroine’ owing to her roles in action films alongside wrestler Dara Singh. Her career breakthrough came with Raj Khosla’s Do Raaste in 1969 opposite Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz was unstoppable after that. Delivering one blockbuster after another, Mumtaz soon climbed up the marquee.

(Video scripted, produced and edited by Manasi Phadnis)