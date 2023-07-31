Mum with stoma bag poses in bikinis on social media to raise awareness after being given a ‘second chance at life’

A mum who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 13 and had to have her colon removed 11 years later as it became pre-cancerous, giving her a “second chance at life”, is now an influencer bearing all to show it is possible to “live a beautiful, normal, happy life” with a stoma bag. Meghan Cary Brown, 31, a stay-at-home mum and content creator, from Charlottesville, Virginia, in the US, spent most of her teenage years in “so much pain” and had to “deal with bullying as well as being sick”. Must Credit Meghan Cary Brown