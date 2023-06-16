Mum speaks of devastation losing daughter in beach disaster

The mother of a 12 year old girl who drowned at Bournemouth beach during the half term holidays, says it's "such a shame she's not going to become the young lady I thought she would be". Sunnah Khan died along with 17 year old Joe Abbess as they swam near Bournemouth pier. Her mother Stephanie says her daughter was swimming between the lifeguards' flags -- but got into difficulty. Stephanie Williams says her daughter's death shouldn't have happened given that she was swimming in shallow water.