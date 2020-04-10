Multitasking Hockey Fan Straps on Skates to Vacuum Apartment

A Boston-based ice hockey fanatic, left without an opportunity to play by coronavirus lockdown restrictions, channeled his frustration into some innovative multitasking in the apartment he shares with his girlfriend.

Alexandria Chaitin’s boyfriend Sam can be seen in this video, originally posted to Twitter on April 6, using the pair’s vacuum cleaner as a substitute for a hockey stick. Chaitin’s footage shows Sam cleaning up and practicing his hockey moves at the same time.

Chaitin explained that the flash of inspiration occurred after she asked Sam to vacuum the apartment. “He has been complaining about how much he misses hockey during the lockdown and so he strapped on his skates, put on his new gloves that he just got, and grabbed the vacuum and pretended it was a hockey stick,” she said. “He cleaned the entire house in his rollerblades!”

Chaitin said Sam would usually play hockey three times a week; however, under current restrictions, those games have been canceled.

Boston Mayer Marty Walsh revealed in a press conference on April 9 that the city had 310 new cases of coronavirus. This marked Boston’s biggest single-day increase of new cases. Credit: Alexandria Chaitin via Storyful